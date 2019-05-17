16th Sharjah Children Parliament unveils inaugural session recommendations

By Wam

The 16th edition of the Sharjah Children Parliament, SCP, held last month, made certain recommendations during its inaugural session that would make life better for children and the community in general.

The five key recommendations included putting in place higher safety measures on Sharjah’s public beaches, organising training courses for children on waste recycling, and launching a tree-planting campaign for home gardens and streets, while engaging children in the planting process.

The other recommendations included devising an action plan in cooperation with relevant institutions to turn Sharjah into the best city globally in terms of cleanliness, green spaces and environmental preservation, and finally, to provide dedicated playgrounds in the city’s public parks.

Themed "Leadership through Community Service", the SCP saw the participation of 60 young members who were nominated and elected from various Sharjah Children centres across the emirate.

The first session was held in the presence of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, where young SCP members held discussions with guest speaker, Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality. They spoke about preserving and enhancing the environment in Sharjah to ensure a healthy lifestyle for the community.

The inaugural session was moderated by Salama Saif Al Tunaiji, President of the 16th SCP; Saif Obaid Al Suwaidi, First Vice President; Shaikha Salem Al Naqbi, Second Vice President; and Reem Khamis Al Mazrouei, Secretary.

The SCP is an initiative of Sharjah Children, a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for creating leaders and innovators, which aims to build a generation that is aware and educated on parliamentary life in the UAE.