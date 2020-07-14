600 books, articles added to ‘Read with RTA’ app

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added about 600 knowledge and educational items to the ‘Read with RTA’ app. Stuff added include written or audio-visual books, selected articles in the fields of business, languages, arts, sciences, community and personal development as well as children books and a link to newspapers and magazines.

The ‘Read with RTA’ app is in line with the national reading policy charted for the next ten years. The latest addition to the app aims to boost the reading content in both Arabic and English languages to broaden the knowledge and culture of all community members, especially public transport riders and visitors of happiness centres.

The app is downloadable free of charge, for public transport users, from Apple Store or Google Play. The reader can then scan the QR Code, available in public transit modes and stations, and select the favourite books to which a specific reading time is allocated. Engaging riders and clients aim to offer them an enjoyable time while waiting or processing RTA services. Providing books for children aims to instil in them the passion of reading at an early age.

RTA advocates reading as a lifestyle and a practice to enrich the intellects and knowledge of individuals and promote their awareness of contemporary issues and other fields. Thus, it protects community members and customers from abusive and alien contents contradicting with the noble values and morals of the UAE community.

Examples of RTA’s contributions in this regard include sponsoring the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, launching the Knowledge Chair at metro stations, and introducing the Audio Booth that provides audio recordings of selected books contributed by volunteers from RTA for people of determination, to name a few. Such initiatives illustrate the government directives to raise the profile of reading as a tool for the development of society and nurture educated generations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.