Abdullah bin Zayed meets group of UAE students studying in US

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met a group of UAE Students who are studying in the United States.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah urged the students to strive to achieve academic excellence and encouraged them to direct their interests towards specialising in areas of study that best meet the needs of the UAE labour market. He further called on them to do their best to overcome any challenges they face and to act as true ambassadors of their country while abroad.

The students expressed their joy and pride in meeting with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, assuring him of their sincere desire and determination to fulfill the hopes of their country’s leadership and its people.

In the same context, Sheikh Abdullah met with the UAE diplomats, and he thanked them for their efforts and hard work in serving their country and praised their dedicated assistance of UAE nationals during their stay in the United States for various reasons.

He also visited the Embassy's communication and public diplomacy’s new office space, where he was briefed on the section's most important project relating to bilateral trade, consular affairs and highlights of their content developments.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Zayed bin Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.