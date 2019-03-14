Abdullah bin Zayed, Mexican counterpart discuss boosting relations

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Marcelo Luis Ebrard, Mexican Foreign Secretary, to discuss ways to further develop ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Mexico, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields, including trade, economic, political and cultural ones.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the unique and outstanding relations between the UAE and Mexico, noting that they are witnessing continuous development under the support of the two countries' leaderships. He also highlighted the importance of further developing mutual cooperation in all fields.

For his part, the Mexican Foreign Secretary welcomed the visit of the UAE Foreign Minister, stressing the importance of enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries. He also praised the UAE's pioneering position at the regional and international levels and the progress and development the country enjoys.

In a related context, the two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic training between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Ebrard hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of Sheikh Abdullah, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States.