ADP to activate smart fine systems for vehicles with expired registrations

As of 15th April 2018, motorists found driving vehicles with expired registrations will have to pay a fine of AED500, receive four black points and have their vehicles impounded for seven days according to the Federal Traffic Law, Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, have warned.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Directorate of Traffic and Patrols, Abu Dhabi Police, said smart systems on roads will be activated on 15th April to monitor vehicles with an expired registration as part of efforts to ensure the safety of motorists and other road users.

''Issuing fines against offenders by using smart devices contribute to introduce the highest levels of safety and avert negative consequences as a result of driving a vehicle with expired registration,'' he added.

He went on to say that the smart fine booking systems boost advanced technology, are highly accurate, effective and save time and effort for the traffic policemen.

Al Shehi advised motorists to register their vehicles to avoid a fine.