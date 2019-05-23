ADP to implement ‘Smart Vehicle Seizure Service’ in June

By Wam

Starting from June, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, will begin its "Smart Vehicle Seizure Service."

The service will enable owners to keep their seized vehicles instead of having them impounded, by installing an advanced electronic device linked to the ADP’s monitoring room.

Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director of Central Operations, said that the new service, which is currently available to the Abu Dhabi Traffic Department of the Traffic and Patrol Department, imposes smart seizure fees of AED15 for each day the device is active throughout the month.

The device can be activated by all service centres of the Department of Traffic of the External Areas, the Al Ain Traffic Department and the Al Dhafra Traffic Department, he added while noting that affected drivers should travel to their nearest centre in Abu Dhabi with their vehicles and provide the required documents, including their ID and ownership documents, to have the device installed. They must then take their vehicles to a set location before 12:00 and re-deliver the device to the centre after the end of the seizure.

The service provides vehicle owners with the option to choose a site anywhere in the emirate to activate the device without the need to lock their vehicle in cases of emergency, he further added while noting that it is possible to complete all traffic-related transactions during the seizure period, and drivers will be given 48 hours to re-deliver the device after the end of this period.