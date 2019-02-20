Ammar Al Nuaimi allocates Dh2.4m to fishermen in Ajman

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has allocated AED2.4 million to fishermen who are affiliated with the Ajman Fishermen Association.

Sheikh Ammar’s generous act aims to encourage and support fishermen and explore their needs, which will help them overcome their obstacles.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince's Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen Association, said that the grant aims to help Emirati fisherman residing in Ajman.

He also praised Sheikh Ammar’s kind gesture and his support for fishermen and their families, as well as his keenness to participate with them in various events, fulfil their needs, and advance the fishing profession.

The association has taken many measures to support fishermen, in line with Sheikh Ammar’s vision to explore their needs and overcome their challenges, as well as to facilitate licencing procedures, to maintain and reinforce their profession.