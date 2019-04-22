Cloudy weather over the next five days

By WAM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather to be cloudy over the coming five days, and dusty at times over the coming five days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the coming five days: Monday: Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of some light rain over the Islands and over some western coast and eastern areas. Wind: Moderate to fresh Southeasterly winds, becoming northwesterly by night westward, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/h at times. Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas and fresh northwesterly winds, causing blowing sand & suspended dust, reducing horizontal visibility, especially westward. A significant drop in temperature.Wind: Fresh Northwesterly, strong at times over the sea, with a speed of 25 – 35 km/hr, may reach 55 km/hr. Sea: Rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough by afternoon in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Dusty in general. Continuous fresh winds, causing blowing sand and suspended dust, reducing horizontal visibility especially westward with slight drop in temperature.

Wind: Fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times over the sea, with a speed of 25 – 35 km/hr, may reach 55 Km/hr. Sea: Rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Fair in general and dusty at times over some areas daytime.

Wind: Fresh northwesterly, especially over the sea, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, may reach 45 km/hr. Sea: very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair in general, becoming partly cloudy by night.Wind: Moderate northwesterly, freshening at time daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, may reach 38 km/hr. Sea: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.