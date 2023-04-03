du announces charity auction of special numbers to support “1 Billion Meals Endowment” Campaign

By WAM

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), announced it will dedicate an exclusive set of special numbers to be auctioned during the Most Noble Number charity auction on Saturday, 8th April, at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

The auction is in support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Special mobile numbers will be auctioned off during the Most Noble Number charity auction, in cooperation with Emirates Auction and with participation of businessmen and philanthropists to support the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign which aims to help fight hunger, a global challenge threatening the lives of 828 million people around the world.

Proceeds of the charity auction will go towards supporting the campaign and its aim of developing sustainable solutions to fight hunger and malnutrition in underprivileged communities.

The charity auction will be displaying the following special “du” mobile numbers: 971583333330, 971583333331, 971583333332, 971583333333, 971583333334, 971583333335, 971583333336, 971583333337, 971583333338, 971583333339.

Innovative Option

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, “The Most Noble Number charity auction is an innovative option allowing philanthropists to be part of the UAE’s major humanitarian efforts, including the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign which represents a major shift in the way charity efforts are conducted by adopting a model based on group contributions and long-term planning."

He added, “du d is keen to dedicate all of its platforms and tools to help expand the scope of charity and achieve the campaign’s objectives of fighting hunger within a sustainable framework,” he added.

The charity auction in support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is an extension of previous similar events. Its first edition, running alongside the “100 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2021, raised around AED50.45 million.

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction for special mobile numbers in Dubai collected AED53 million for Ramadan 2022 “1 Billion Meals” campaign, while the Abu Dhabi Police Most Noble Number in-person and online auctions supported the campaign with AED111 million.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustainable charity, as well as contribute to the global endeavour to eradicate hunger in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Donation Channels

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

