Dubai Municipality to implement new system for customers

Dubai Municipality will start implementing from next week a new system that allows the customer to use the Emirates ID card to obtain the token for transactions at its offices.

Initially, the system will be implemented at the Municipality’s Al Kifaf and Hatta centres and will include the rest of the centres during the coming period. These tokens can be used for all services provided by the centres, including the services for the partners and private entities.

The move is in line with the Municipality’s belief in the need to develop all practices in the field of customer service and is part of its ongoing efforts to raise the level of services in its branch centres according to the highest standards.

"Upon showing the Emirates ID card on the token vending machine, the customer will receive a text message on the mobile phone showing the token number as per the customer waiting list," said Noura Al Sawalhi, Head of Al Kifaf Centre.

She explained that the system will allow the employee to know all the details related to the customer such as name, age, nationality and other information, which at the same time supports the security system in the centre by identifying the identities of customers more accurately.

"The implementation of the system will be a support to the Municipality centres for the "7-Star system" launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to classify the level of service organizations in the government sector," said Al Sawalhi.