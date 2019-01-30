Feb 5 is a holiday if you’re taking part in Papal Mass

By Wam

Tuesday, 5th February, 2019, has been declared a holiday for private sector employees holding permits to participate in the Papal Mass that will take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, during Pope Francis’s visit to the UAE.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and underlines the UAE’s ongoing dedication to facilitating interfaith dialogue which also coincides with the Year of Tolerance.

The visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church to the UAE, is at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During his visit, from the 3rd-5th, the Pope will also participate in the International Interfaith Meeting on Human Fraternity.