FNC discusses two draft laws on medically-assisted procreation, railway regulation

By Wam

The Federal National Council, FNC, is holding its 13th and 14th meetings of the fourth regular session of its 16th Legislative Chapter on 16th and 17th April at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.

The FNC will discuss two draft federal laws on medically-assisted procreation and railway regulation, and its members will direct 11 questions to relevant government representatives.

During its 13th session, the FNC will review its recommendations on the Ministry of Justice’s policy regarding the legal profession, and a request presented by the Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee regarding postponing discussions on the FNC’s demographics policy, as well as a request presented by the Education, Cultural, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee to postpone discussions on the Ministry of Education’s policy on the supervision of schools.

The FNC will also review a report from the Technical, Energy, and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee regarding its recommendations on the Ministry of Energy’s policy, and a report from the Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee on its recommendations on the Ministry of Community Development’s policy regarding the services presented to people of determination.