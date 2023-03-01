Guarantor-free visit visas now available for UAE investors

By E247

The UAE's Digital Government is urging investors from around the world to take advantage of the digital services offered by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai. With these services, foreign business people can apply for a visit visa to explore business establishment opportunities in the UAE.

Visitors holding a UAE visit visa do not require a guarantor or a host, and can enter the country to explore opportunities for establishing businesses, as well as to discover investment opportunities. The visit visa is issued for a single trip, with durations of up to 4 months, including 60, 90, or 120 days.

To obtain a visit visa, there are three conditions that must be met. First, the investor must meet financial solvency requirements according to the type of business activity they plan to undertake. Second, the investor must possess talents, capabilities, or higher qualifications. Finally, the investor must be practicing their profession in their home country and meet the financial guarantee requirement set by the Government.

To apply for a visa, three documents are required: a coloured personal photo, a copy of the passport, and proof of eligibility for permanent residency. Foreign investors can apply directly through ICP's smart channels in just five steps, including filling in the required information, attaching relevant documents, paying fees, evaluating the service, and receiving the transaction by email.

If the application is returned due to a lack of information or the failure to attach required documents, it will be rejected electronically after 30 days. If the visa holder is unable to enter the country within the prescribed period from the date of issuance, the validity of the visa can be extended once for a period of 60 days. In this case, only issuance fees and financial guarantees (if any) will be refunded via credit card within six months from the date of the application, or through cheque or bank transfer for banks located within the UAE only, within a period not exceeding five years.

