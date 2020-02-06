Hamdan bin Mohammed approves decision to waive fees of selected government services

By Dubai Media Office

As part of the directives of Vice President, Prime Minister of The UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved a decision to waive a number of service fees of Dubai Government, is a move that aims to lower living costs, and ease doing business and support investors.

The decision was taken while chairing a meeting of the Executive Council at Emirates Tower, in presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The decision is part of a series of actions that seek to stimulate economic growth in Dubai, and promote its competitiveness, as well as cement its position as a conducive environment for investment and enhance investors and public confidence in the government.

Sheikh Hamdan said the directive of Sheikh Mohammed reflects his keenness to follow up on the performance and requirements of various sectors to ensure providing all ingredients for positive outcomes. His Highness also stressed on continuing the drive to adopt development initiatives that and harnesses all capabilities, to meet aspirations and accomplish more achievements. “The role of the government is to promote Dubai to the rank of the most advanced and happiest cities in the world. It is also tasked to serve people and provide the conducive environment to achieve wellbeing of members of society, and cement happiness as a characteristic of the society, that’s why we need to review periodically existing legislations and policies to keep pace with changes and maintain the sustainability of our development journey,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

As part of the decision, a total 2356 administrative fees of 22 government entities were reviewed, where a new legislation was introduced to regulate and limit the introduction of new administrative fees, to reduce the costs on the public and investors. Among the fees waived fees of healthcare sector such as fees of medical training activities, and schools awareness campaigns, and sales fees, entry fees for public libraries among others.

The Executive Council also approved the strategy for medical education and research, and the proposed programmes to develop among others.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.