Hamdan bin Mohammed, Klaus Schwab discuss enhancing strategic partnerships

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has emphasised that enhancing international cooperation and international partnerships represents a cornerstone for the UAE leadership's approach and a prime pillar of the counry's ongoing efforts to deliver the future.

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks at a meeting with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum on the sidelines of the Forty-Ninth Edition of the World Economic Forum, now running in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and a number of ministers and officials.

The Crown Prince of Dubai indicated that the UAE's effective participation in the Forum falls in line with the leadership's directives to promote successful international partnerships to serve humanity at large. He also highlighted the significance of this international event as a global platform to develop future-oriented visions.

Sheikh Hamdan and Schwab spoke about ways to develop the distinguished relations between the UAE and World Economic Forum and promote their cooperation to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution to establish a new model for knowledge and innovations aimed at ensuring a better future for generations to come.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a global platform for leaders of countries and heads of government.

This year, more than 3,000 participants from around the world represent business leaders, entrepreneurs, economists and financial experts, government and private sector representatives and universities.

The forum addresses the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution era in terms of advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, fine medicine, self-driving vehicles, Internet things and others, and reviews the frameworks of understanding the transformational power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.