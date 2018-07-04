Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to RAK Ruler on death of Hamad Al Qasimi

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, offered today his condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

While visiting the mourning majlis, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his heartfelt condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Hamdan.