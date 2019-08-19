Islamic New Year holiday announced in UAE

By Wam

The Islamic New Year holiday (1441 Hijri) for ministries and federal entities in the UAE will be on the first day of Muharram, according to the Islamic calendar. The first day of the Hijri New Year will be officially determined following a moon sighting later on this month.

The announcement was made in a circular released today by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, based on the Council of Ministers Resolution No. 37 of 2019.

The Authority extended its congratulations on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations.