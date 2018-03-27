MBRSC to host workshops for UAE Astronaut Programme nominees

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, has announced that it will host workshops for governmental nominees of the UAE Astronaut Programme in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on 27th and 28th March.

These workshops aim to educate potential candidates from government entities about the space centre, the UAE Astronaut Programme, its selection process and training modules as well as life in the International Space Station, ISS. The nominees will also have the unique opportunity to meet and interact with key officials from the space centre.

Salem Al Marri, Assistant Director-General for Scientific and Technical Affairs at MBRSC and Head of the Higher Committee of the UAE Astronaut Programme, said, "Earlier in March 2018, we sent out letters to numerous governmental and semi-governmental entities in the UAE and the executive councils of each emirate to nominate their best employees for the UAE Astronauts Programme. Following this, we were delighted to receive over 200 candidate nominations from these entities reflecting a positive drive and passion of Emiratis looking to represent UAE amongst top professional astronauts across the world and be part of our mission to make significant strides in human spaceflight.

"As registration for the UAE Astronaut Programme is drawing to a close, we have organised workshops for governmental and semi-governmental nominees to further educate and prepare them for what is in store with regards to the programme. Through these workshops, we also hope to inspire them about the endless possibilities of space exploration and spark a passion towards the field within them," added Al Marri.

The two-hour workshops will cover a wide range of topics such as programme objectives, application criteria, selection process, career path once selected, training modules, life on the International Space Station and much more. Nominees will also have a chance to register themselves directly at the registration desks located within the workshop locations.

The selection of applicants to the UAE Astronaut Programme begins once the candidate submits his or her application through the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre website. It is then carefully screened and assessed based on the qualifications of the applicants. Shortlisted candidates will undergo medical and psychometric tests before passing on to the next stage.

Upon successful completion, chosen candidates will undertake theoretical and practical tests, training and qualification courses, and aptitude tests, over several months, in accordance with the international standards required for different missions.