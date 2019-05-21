Media a key partner in national development process: Mohamed bin Zayed

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, underscored the vital role being played by the media in the ongoing national development and progress process.

''The UAE views the media as a key partner in the inclusive development process and spares no efforts to fully support to enable it play its role in the society,'' said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while receiving media figures, editors-in-chief of local newspapers and senior representatives of Arab and international media organisations operating in the UAE on Monday.

Accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, the media persons came to extend their greetings to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

''Media work is a message rather than a profession or a job as it addresses the minds, ideas and approaches of people, therefore dealing with the word - whether audiovisual or written - must be through the perspective of the national sense and responsibility that prioritise the national interest,'' H.H. underlined.

Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the need for the local media outlets to keep abreast of the huge advanced technology in the global media landscape so as to be capable of playing its national duty effectively, professionally and efficiently. ''Media organisations also need to prepare national media persons who have the required skills and abilities that qualify them to compete and modernise the media work.'' National media, he stressed, has also an important role to play in presenting the UAE's achievements to the world and provide the nation soft power with more agents of strength and influence.

Sheikh Mohamed called on media to highlight the national development journey and deepen the value of positivity that encourages building, development innovation and competitiveness while looking at future with confidence.

He added that the media is also needed to spot light on local heritage so as to keep it alive in the minds of young generations as a source of national identity and pride.