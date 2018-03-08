MOCCAE bans meat imports from two South African manufacturers

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, has announced that it is taking precautionary measures against meat products imported from South Africa.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, these measures are in response to the announcement made by official South African authorities tracing the deadly listeria outbreak to contaminated meat products from two manufactures, Tiger’s Enterprise Food and RCL Foods, whose food samples tested positive for the strain that was later found to be responsible for almost all the reported cases.

Majd Mohamed Al Herbawi, Director of the Food Safety Department at MOCCAE, said, "As part of the precautionary measures, the Ministry has issued a circular informing Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority and municipal authorities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah of the immediate suspension of food imports from these two manufactures, denying entry of their inbound shipments, and pulling the incriminated goods from local shelves. The Ministry also directed relevant local authorities to step up screening of South African meat and its products and ensure that only safe-to-consume meat is available in the UAE market."

The statement added that the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is closely following-up on the investigations being carried out by the official authorities in South Africa.