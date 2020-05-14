Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning challenges into opportunities: Abdullah bin Zayed

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is always capable of turning challenges into opportunities.

"The world is witnessing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which clearly highlights the importance of the correct foreign policy and its results. During the current dire circumstances, domestic and foreign policies need to rely more on science. Today, we are seeing how hard scientists and engineers around the world are working to provide ventilators and test equipment, which are luckily abundant in our country," he said.

"We are waiting to find a vaccine to protect people from the coronavirus, so that life can return to normal everywhere. During this fierce battle against the virus, our true heroes, scientists and engineers, are working hard to protect public health, treat patients and provide us with protection and testing equipment. Therefore, science must be prioritised in our national policies," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that attracting the best and smartest scientific minds to the UAE, obtaining the necessary technology and knowledge to equip the country’s scientific sector, and creating the best possible environment to achieve these goals is the key to realising the UAE Government’s objectives, not only by providing the Emirati people with the best healthcare system but also by ensuring prosperity and development.

"While we offer the best levels of healthcare, we must consider the possibility of the emergence of new pandemics, and we must not ignore the possibility of the emergence of other environmental challenges. Therefore, we must be prepared to address different challenges, by investing in a scientific and multi-specialist environment," he further added.

"The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the importance of strengthening the cooperation and partnerships between countries, and the necessity of continuing the coordination in areas of science and research between various organisations and governments around the world, which is clearly proven by the current efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus, through forming multinational alliances," he stressed.

"New geopolitical gaps have emerged during this crisis, as divisions and tensions have arisen between countries regarding medicine and food. There are clear indicators to the presence of cracks in the international system, requiring us to be an efficient player, not only to fix these cracks but also to help other countries avoid frustration," he further added.

"I will always remember the UAE’s friends and partners who are supporting us during this difficult time by providing us with all forms of vital support resulting from many years of investment in knowledge and development, as well as in human resources who have made individual and collective sacrifices. We aim to reinforce our future relations with these partners, to achieve mutual development and establish solid ties," he further said.

"In addition to this, we will not prioritise our relationship with countries at the expense of science, as science has no limits and we must realise this fact and always act accordingly, in our quest to find solutions to various challenges. We will not hesitate to confront beliefs based on the dogmatic or ideological assumptions of some, who, without knowing what they are doing, are perpetuating ignorance and deepening problems," Sheikh Abdullah affirmed.

"We have learnt that our cooperation with global partners must be based on vital areas, such as health, food security and Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, our diplomats must work with people of science and wisdom, whether they are doctors, scientists, engineers or technicians. They will also be required to cooperate with them and speak to them in their languages, which will benefit many sectors, such as our education sector," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah further said that the future awaits countries that harness their scientific capacities to export technology, including health system technologies, which will help the development of their peoples and support their medical services.

"I am looking forward to the day when Emirati research, technology and products will play a larger role in defending our country. This will only happen if we invest in advancing and supporting science and scientists in our country. And because we are the sons of Sheikh Zayed, our role must not be limited to providing healthcare aid to needy countries, but we must also protect the future of the world and offer healthcare solutions to the whole of humanity," he stressed.

"For this purpose, my team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which I am very proud of, is ready to be part of the significant efforts to explore new opportunities to achieve our country’s scientific goals, whose foundations were established by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Our people will undoubtedly be the decisive component in these efforts, and when I say our people, I mean what His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces referred to when he said that the UAE’s people include citizens and residents," he added.

"This crisis will pass like other crises throughout history when humanity prevailed. However, the world will not be the same, there will be significant changes, but it now knows that we can progress with science, qualified and trained human resources, and good leadership," Sheikh Abdullah said in conclusion.

