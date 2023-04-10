Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government employees on 17th April

By WAM

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the salaries of federal government employees will be disbursed on Monday, April 17th

The directive has been issued on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al Fitr, reflecting His Highness's commitment to facilitating federal government employees in meeting the needs of their families and ensuring that they have all the necessary resources and arrangements for the holiday.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.