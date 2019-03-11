Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Special Olympics Flame of Hope Torch

By Wam

The People of Determination Retreat, which came as part of the nationwide efforts made to mobilise resources in support of this significant segment of society, outlined eight main tenets: Sports, Quality of Life, Education & Labour, International Representation, Health, Culture, Services, and Media.

A number of Sheikhs, ministers, national figures and a number of People of Determination, and social specialists participated in the sessions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed commended the efforts made by the government under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to ensure the integration of the People of Determination through a series of national programmes and initiatives.

"This retreat carries a humanitarian message of sublime meanings with regards to Corporate Social Responsibility from the UAE to the entire world," Sheikh Mohamed added.

At the end of the retreat, a total 31 initiatives and national programmes have been approved to support the future of this segment of society and ensure their integration across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said," We have declared 31 initiatives as part of our national responsibility toward mobilising efforts and maximising energies for the sake of the People of Determination. We are committed to delivering their future and providing them with all available opportunities."

He affirmed that hosting the Special Olympics reflects the trust placed by the entire world in the UAE, being a forward-thinking and multicultural centre of tolerance, faith and inclusion as well as a favoured destination for sportsmen and creative people.

The People of Determination Retreat featured eight tenets. At the sports level, the retreat underlined the importance of unleashing the talent of the People of Determination across all types of sports while ensuring their active participation in all local and international sports events.

On Quality of Life, the Retreat called for ensuring the empowerment and protection of the People of Determination's families and enabling them to attend key national activities among VIPs, approving an initiative to coordinate with a university to endorse a training programme for sign language translators.

The Education & Labour Tenet is focused on integrating the People of Determination in public and private education, starting from kindergarten up to higher education. It adopts a legislation supporting SMEs, including the issuance of entrepreneurship licenses, banking finances, and cancellation of government fees with the ultimate goal of encouraging the integration of People of Determination in the private sector.

The International Representation Tenet is aimed at facilitating the participation of the People of Determination in international gatherings. The Health Tenet ensures the provision of best health services to meet their needs while working on a comprehensive health-oriented legislation covering the needs of People of Determination of all ages in addition to establishing a national diagnosis cetnre providing quality medical services.

At the cultural level, the retreat called for developing a policy that ensures their participation at the same footing with all other segments of society in all cultural events organised in the country.

With regards to the Service Tenet, the retreat approved a number of initiatives, most notable of which is the establishment of youth councils led by active People of Determination to outline their future in addition to launching the People of Determination Platform, an electronic interactive forum to identify their services, privileges and rights as well as their service providers. The retreat calls for approving a financial grant to rehabilitate the houses of Emirati People of Determination in addition to an initiative as part of the Government Accelerators to enable the People of Determination to contribute to the National Policy objectives.

At the Media level, the retreat called for promoting the culture of acceptance of the People of Determination through various media outlets and streamlining their access to different media organs by supporting media institutions to hire sign language translators and adopt other services that ensure the People of Determination's media presence.

Attending the retreat were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai;H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.