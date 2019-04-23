Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on death of Saeed Omar Al Tayer

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai Department of Information, have offered their condolences to Omar Ahmed Al Tayer on the death of his son, Saeed Omar Al Tayer.

During his visit to the mourning majlis in Dubai, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, also offered their condolences.