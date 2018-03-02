NCM warns of rough sea, strong winds

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned vessels in the Arabian Gulf against rough weather conditions.

In a statement today, NCM said that strong winds will occur with wave heights reaching between 4-6 ft, peaking up to 8 feet until 09:00 pm today.

NCM issues five-day weather forecast

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a five-day weather forecast from today, Friday until Tuesday.

The Centre said that today will be cloudy with scattered rainfall of varying intensity. The wind will be south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate to fresh at times, especially over the sea. Speeds will reach 20 - 35 Km/ hr, reaching 45 Km/hr over the sea, which will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Gulf of Oman.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with the probability of some rainfall in the morning in Northern and Eastern areas. Fog may form during the morning in inland areas and the temperatures are expected to fall. Winds will be north-easterly, moderate to fresh, especially over the sea causing blowing dust over exposed areas during the day. Wind speeds will be 15 - 33 Km/ hr, reaching 45 Km/hr, causing the sea to become rough in the Arabian Gulf. In the Gulf of Oman, the sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times.

On Sunday, the weather will be humid during the night and morning, with the probability of fog formation over some inland areas. It will be partly cloudy to fair in general. Winds will be north-westerly, moderate over land and fresh over the sea, with speeds of 15 - 30 Km/ hr, reaching 45 Km/hr. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Gulf of Oman.

On Monday, the weather will remain humid during the nightr and morning, with the possibility of fog formation, especially in inland and Northern areas. It will be partly cloudy to fair in general with temperatures tending to rise. Winds will be north-westerly to southwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds of 10 - 25 Km/ hr, reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea state will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

On Tuesday, it will continue to be humid during the night and morning, with the probability of fog or mist formation over northern areas,. It will later become becoming fair in general with a further rise in temperatures. There will be a north-westerly to south-westerly wind, light to moderate, wi9th speeds of 10 - 25 Km/ hr, reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.