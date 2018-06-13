NCM warns of rough seas

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman as a result of relatively fresh winds.

In its statement, NCM said that the wave height is expected to be between 5 to 7 feet until the evening of Wednesday.

NCM warns of poor visibility due to dusty weather

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned motorists and pedestrians against poor visibility.

In a statement, the NCM said visibility levels might get down to less than 2,000 metres due to heavy dust blowing over some coastal and internal areas until 6pm today.