People of Determination Database launched in Abu Dhabi

By WAM

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has launched the first phase of the People of Determination Database for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first of its kind in the GCC, the database is characterised by its comprehensive data on every person of determination from birth until death. The aim is to create a thorough central database for all People of Determination, to provide accurate and all-inclusive data that helps achieve the vision, plans, programmes and initiatives of People of Determination in the Emirate.

In addition, the database benefits local and federal entities by providing them with indicators, such as the prevalence rate of disability, and helps them develop the services provided to People of Determination as well.

The announcement of the launch of the database’s first phase was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi; Ali bin Qannas Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Governmental Support; and Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, alongside a number of dignitaries and representatives of Abu Dhabi government departments and institutions, and directors of departments at the Zayed Higher Organisation.

The database comprises a number of phases, the first of which involves the establishment of the People of Determination Database by defining the requirements, monitoring the data sources for the People of Determination Database in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and setting the electronic design of the database.

The second phase involves electronic linking with 13 entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to improve data quality for the People of Determination Database while the third phase is concerned with the sustainability of work on the database, and improving the quality of data through policies and procedures for information security and the exchange of data between the concerned authorities.

