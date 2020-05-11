Public Prosecution calls on public not to use, deal with display fireworks to ensure public safety, avoid legal accountability

By WAM

The Public Prosecution has called upon the public to abide by the Law of the land and not to use fireworks in any way whatsoever in order to ensure public safety and avoid legal accountability.

Pursuant to the Federal Decree Law No 17 of 2019 on arms, munition, explosives, military hardware and hazardous material, explosives may consist of a chemically pure compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to predisposing factors, such as a stimulating force in the production of pressure and heat at a certain speed that leads to affecting or damaging the surroundings, said the Public Prosecution, noting that "display fireworks" are considered to be explosive material.

Under the Article 3 of the Federal Decree Law, the acquisition, possession, transport, illicit carriage, manufacturing, and repair of explosives or explosive devices are prohibited without a regulatory approval, added the prosecution.

Under Article 54, any person trading in, importing, exporting, or manufacturing fireworks or getting them into or out of the country without a license shall be sentenced a jail sentence of not less than one year and be find not less than AED100,000, or either of the said punishments.

