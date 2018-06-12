RTA announces service timings during Eid al-Fitr holiday

All public car parks will be free, except multi-level parking terminals, from 29th Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

The parking tariff will be re-activated as of 4th Shawaal 1439H.

It further says that customers’ happiness centres will be closed during the holidays.

The Dubai Metro Stations on the Red Line will be operating on Thursday 14th June 2018 from 05:00 am to 02:00 am of the following day and on Friday 15th June 2018, from 10:00 am to 02:00 am. From Saturday to Monday (16th to 18th June 2018), the service will be running from 05:00 am to 02:00 am.

The Dubai Metro Stations on the Green Line will be operating on Thursday 14th June 2018 from 05:30 am to 02:00 am and on Friday 15th June 2018, from 10:00 am to 02:00 am. From Saturday to Monday (16th to 18th June 2018), the service will be running from 05:30 am to 02:00 am.

The Dubai Tram will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 06:00 am to 01:00 am, and on Friday from 09:00 am to 01:00 am.

The service timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) during Eid Al-Fitr holiday will be as follows: Main stations, like Gold Souq Station, will open from 05:14 am to 00:59 am and Al Ghubaiba Station from 04:46 am to 12:33 am. Subsidiary stations, like Satwa, will operate from 05:00 am to 11:59 pm except for Route C01, which will be operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will open 05:00 am to 00:00 (midnight), Al Qouz Industrial Station will operate from 06:00 am to 11:00 pm and Jebel Ali Station will be offering service from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm.

Stations of Metro Feeder Buses, such as Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirate, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall, Abu Hail and Etisalat, will open from 05:00 am to 01:10 am (of the following day). The timing of all metro feeder buses is synchronised with the timing of the metro service.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial buses will operate during the Eid holiday as follows: Main stations like Al Ghubaiba will operate around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and from 04:40 am to 01:05 am to Abu Dhabi. Subsidiary stations, like Union Square, will operate from 05:00 am to 00:35 am. Al Sabkha Station will open from 06:30 am to 00:30 am (of the following day).

Deira City Centre Station will open from 06:55 am to 10:34 pm, Karama Station will open from 07:00 am to 10:10 pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 07:00 am to 11:00 pm. External stations, like Sharjah Al Taawon, will operate from 05:30 am to 10:30 pm, Fujairah Station will open from 05:30 am to 09:30 pm, Ajman Station from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm, and Hatta Station from 06:29 am to 10:35 pm, The schedules of marine transit services during the holiday will be as follows: The Water Bus will shuttle in marina stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 at noon up to 00:00 (midnight).

During the first three Eid days, the Dubai Ferry will be calling at Ghubaiba and Dubai Marina Stations at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm. It will be running serve from Al Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station at 12:00 pm and 05:30 pm and from Dubai Water Canal Station to Al Jaddaf at 02:05 pm and 07:35 pm. Round trips will be running from Sheikh Zayed Road Station from 04:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight). The Water Taxi will operate normal service during the first three Eid days from 09:00 am up to 10:00 pm.

During the first three Eid days, the Traditional Abra will operating at Dubai Creek Stations (Ghubaiba, Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq, and Al Seef), from 10:00 am until 00:00 (midnight). At the Sheikh Zayed Road Station, the Abra service will be from 04:00 pm to 11:30 pm. The Electric Abra will be operating at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm, at Al Mamzar from 02:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight), and at Al Seef/Baniyas from 04:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight). The Air-conditioned Abra (Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City) will operate from 07:00 am until 00:00 (midnight).

Service provider centres (Tasjeel, ENOC, Shamil and Emarat) will be closed during Eid Al-Fitr holiday starting from Thursday 29 Ramadan and will be back on duty on Monday 4 Shawaal 1439H. Tamam Al Ghandi, Cars, Wasel Belhasa, Speedfit, Al Mumayaz, Sherawi, Quick and Autopal Centers will be closed from Thursday 29 Ramadan up and will resume normal business on Sunday 3 Shawaal 1439H.