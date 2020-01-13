RTA enables app users to propose new bus routes

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) enabled the public to design and propose new bus routes via RTA Dubai smart app. The initiative aims to engage the public in the integration of the public transport network in the emirate and tailor it to the needs of a growing number of users flocking to Dubai from all corners of the globe.

“This initiative is in line with RTA’s efforts to keep pace with the latest trends of the industry and play a pioneering role in the region. We are focusing on leveraging public transport services, considering it a key tool of driving the development of the Emirate. We have added a new feature to RTA Dubai app so that we can benefit from the public feedback in upgrading the public bus network,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

This initiative is based on benefiting from public transport riders in opening or modifying bus routes, besides obtaining votes on proposals before adopting them. Such an approach is bound to raise customer’s satisfaction and happiness rating, and increase bus ridership.

The initiative proved a hit with app users and clocked an immense 3003 interactions up to now, and about 2590 proposals have been submitted for new bus routes. 413 voters supported the opening a bus route from Al Qusais to Al Maktoum International Airport, and about 265 were voted for this new route. Furthermore, 148 users voted for opening Gold Souq-JAFZA bus route.

“The International Association of Public Transport (UITP) praised the initiative, considering it the first of its kind in the region, and among the first worldwide in delivering such a service by a public entity,” added Shakri.

The Director of Planning and Business Development renewed RTA’s commitment to seeking views and suggestions of community members in improving public transport services in general and bus network in particular. He commended the public interaction and response to the initiative and paid tribute to their valued input in this regard.