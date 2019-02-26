RTA launches ‘Nol+’ loyalty points programme via RTA App

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched Nol+ loyalty points programme and integrated it into RTA App.

The programme entitles nol cardholders to earn points, which can be used in payment for public transport fares together with fees for paid parking zones, entering public parks and Etihad Museum along with purchases from retail outlets.

“Nol+ programme is mainly aimed to encourage the digitalisation of payments using the latest technology means of Nol cards, and therefore scale down cash transactions and eliminate manual paper tickets. It underscores RTA’s keenness to support the Dubai Paperless Transactions Strategy aimed at transforming all Dubai Government transactions into digital or smart transactions by 2021,” said Abdul Aziz Al Falahi, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA.

“There are two types of Nol card users; the first is the personalised blue cardholders, who will earn one point per dirham spent via Nol card. The other is the non-personalised silver card holders, who will earn one point per two dirhams spent".

“Nol+ programme is currently available for all Nol card holders which include more than 27 thousand members. Clients can easily sign up to the Programme through RTA’s website. The programme offers a package of benefits and discounts for registered members exceeding 14 million dirhams in value. Members can also benefit from the points earned in recharging the balance of registered Nol cards. RTA always endeavours to improve services to enhance customers satisfaction. Nol+ offers a broad horizon for more initiatives and contributes to multiple goals of RTA including the third and seventh goals: People Happiness and Advance RTA,” concluded Al Falahi.