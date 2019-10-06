RTA unleashes experimental ‘dynamic smart ads on taxis, smart metro faregates’ at Gitex 2019

By Dubai Media Office

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has unveiled an array of smart initiatives and services marking RTA’s participation at Gitex 2019. The package includes a trial dynamic smart advertising on taxi windows, smart gates at Dubai Metro stations, connect between smart taximeter and mobile phones of customers in transit, a smart app for booking limos, and drivers’ smart testing route among many other smart services.

The launch of these new initiatives is in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, which delivers services 24/7 via mobile phones, and warrants applying smart technology to ease mobility around Dubai, enhancing the integration of mass transit means and bringing happiness to people.

“RTA attaches considerable attention to digitisation and the introduction of smart and innovative services considering it a key pillar of technological advancement. We are focused on revolutionizing smart transit systems and broadening the scope of modern technologies in enhancing the efficiency of public transport and traffic systems. We are also seeking to achieve physical and informational integration of transit means such that smart and e-services will be the platform for serving customers. We firmly believe that the smart transformation will cut the need for using vehicles in daily mobility.

Digital Ads

During Gitex, RTA will launch the test-run of digital advertising on taxi windows through an innovative electronic shading that does not cause inconvenience to riders and at the same time enables the public as well as road users to see the advertising content in full HD format.

RTA will also display a new generation of smart fare gates called ‘Smart Gates’ at metro stations fitted with ultra-smart features and high accuracy in scanning nol card contents. It captures bio features via HD cameras fitted with 3D sensors. The technology enhances the safety of riders and helps in preventing collision of strollers, and wheelchairs of people of determination or seniors with gates.

RTA will also showcase Tech Taxi offering riders free WiFi service. By logging into (www.taxiconnect.ae) riders can avail a host of benefits including direct communication with taxi drivers involving instant interpretation of the language selected by the rider and driver on the taximeter display. The rider can also figure out the journey route and share it with families and friends. The rider can also check the current exchange rates and pay the equivalent taxi fare in dirhams. It also has a happiness index to measure the satisfaction of riders and rate the performance and attitude of the driver.

Auto Chat

The Auto chat system, which operates via WhatsApp, can quickly respond to customer inquiries without human intervention. It uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing algorithms. The system provides about 64 information services in both Arabic and English. AI technology will be introduced to serve customers at metro stations and guide people of determination to facilities at metro stations.

The new services to be showcased during Gitex include drivers’ smart testing called ‘Smart Track’ through linking the e-testing system with smart solutions such as IT communication technology, cameras and sensors fitted to tablets of examiners. The system improves transparency and provides an accurate analysis of the optimal drivers training programme. RTA will also launch an application for booking limousines and Tesla vehicles through Apple and Google stores.

RTA will also display the smart scanning of paid parking zones technology. The system which can automatically scan plate numbers and identify violating vehicles in public parking. It improves monitoring efficiency and reduces potential errors associated with violations.

RTA will display licensing services monitoring vehicle. It’s a mobile monitoring centre for field inspection on heavy trucks. It will also showcase Salama magazine app developed for children aged 4-14 featuring interactive programmes for improving traffic safety through using virtual reality and smart games in sending simple awareness messages to children.