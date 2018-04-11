Saturday declared 'Israa and Miraj' holiday for Federal Authorities

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today announced that Saturday, April 14th, is an official holiday for the Federal Authorities to mark the 'Israa and Miraj' holiday, with work resuming on Sunday, April 15th.

On the occasion, the authority congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, wishing them health and wellness.

It also congratulated the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion.

