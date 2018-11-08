Sharjah Airport welcomes 3.32 million passengers in Q3

By WAM

In the third quarter of this year, Sharjah Airport received 3.32 million passengers, an increase of 6.55 percent over the same period last year when 3.118 million passengers used the airport.

The airport handled 22,210 regular and irregular flights, an increase of 5.64 percent over the same period last year when there were 21,026 flights, and the volume of air freight through Sharjah Airport was more than 32,220 tonnes.

The increase in passenger numbers was driven primarily by the new destinations and flights added by airlines operating at Sharjah Airport, particularly Air Arabia, the development of services and by Smart Gates.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "Sharjah Airport has experienced positive results since the beginning of this year thanks to ongoing efforts to improve the services provided to passengers and airlines. This has strengthened the airport’s standing in terms of incoming and outgoing flights in the UAE. This also reflects the success and efficiency of Sharjah Airport’s procedures, which have attracted new airlines and boosted interest in travelling through the airport and benefitting from its services."

Al Midfa added, "The airport’s positive results reflect Sharjah’s success in positioning itself in terms of tourism and regional and international trade. The airport plays a pivotal role in enhancing the Emirate's image by upgrading passenger services regularly and helping to attract an increasing number of visitors and tourists to Sharjah."

He headed the SAA delegation to the World Travel Market 2018, WTM, which was held in ExCeL London from 5th to 7th November. SAA participated as part of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s stand. During the three-day exhibition, the SAA team met with strategic partners at airline companies, highlighting the services that the airport provides to passengers and airlines in addition to its development and expansion projects.

WTM London, one of the international travel industry’s most important events, is attended by leading travel and tourism professionals from around the world. With activities, meetings, workshops and conferences, the travel market offers a platform for the sharing of knowledge and the expansion of business networks.