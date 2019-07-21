Smart Response Service launched for technical notifications: DEWA

By Dubai Media Office

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), launched today the Smart Response Service for electricity and water technical notifications, in line with DEWA’s strategy of continuously developing its operations and services through innovation.

The Smart Response Service includes several features that empowers customers, such as early self-diagnosis of technical interruption within homes, reducing the necessary steps to deal with complaints and follow-ups, while resolving issues through DEWA’s smart app and website; thereby contributing to enhancing customer experience and efficiency of services.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President – Water & Civil, Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President – Distribution Power, Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President – Business Support & Human Resources, Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy & Government Communication, and Innovation team along with DEWA senior staff attended the launch.

"We launched the Smart Response Service for Technical Notifications today as we consider innovation to be a key pillar at DEWA, and we are keen to integrate it into various strategies and initiatives.

In line with DEWA’s vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, our operations and services are continually developing.



We adopt the culture of innovation as a corporate value that contributes to the efficiency and performance of government work. We also strive to provide all the enablers to enhance and develop the knowledge and creative abilities of employees within the work environment to stimulate innovation and creativity.

Additionally, we seek to identify the ideas, opinions, and observations of all those concerned to reach innovative initiatives and creative ideas that contribute to the happiness of customers and exceed their expectations. The launch of this service is part of our ongoing efforts to develop value-added services for our clients, supporting the vision and directives of our wise leadership and the Dubai Plan 2021 which aims to make Dubai the most preferred place to live, work, and visit," said Al Tayer.

“We are working on developing our services by raising their efficiency and effectiveness through innovation, in collaboration with several government organisations to implement improvements within the framework of unified government services.

We are also working with the private sector to develop initiatives to respond to electricity and water technical notifications according to the highest global standards, enriching the customer experience, saving their time and effort, and achieving their happiness."

"We are keen to identify initiatives that will achieve customer happiness by relying on innovative tools to understand and analyse their needs and expectations by engaging them in questionnaires and focus groups. We will study response reports as well as access global best practices and lessons learned from innovation camps and experience surveys, in line with the standards of ‘Dubai The Model (DTM) Centre’ for Service Improvement."

"We are developing qualitative innovations and initiatives and studying strategic improvement initiatives for services as well as analysing results related to customer experience, and service efficiency.

We are preparing current and future journey maps for customer service and identifying necessary initiatives that enhance the customer's journey and contribute to developing the efficiency and effectiveness of services and the overall customer experience.

We rely on a number of mechanisms to develop initiatives, including customer experience questionnaires, brainstorming sessions with stakeholders, in addition to the Services Hackathon to study and gather the opinions and feedback of customers, to strengthen DEWA’s role as an organisation that contributes to promoting a happier lifestyle in Dubai," concluded Al Tayer