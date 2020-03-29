Tests on evacuees from China at EHC return negative for COVID-19

By WAM

All laboratory tests conducted on individuals from sisterly and friendly countries of the UAE, who were evacuated from China to the Emirates Humanitarian City, EHC, have returned negative for coronavirus, COVID-19, and they are ''symptom-free'', affirmed Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Head of Communicable Diseases Program at Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health.

''Four tests have been conducted on 215 individuals during the 14-day quarantine, the average incubation period of the COVID-19 virus, and all results came back negative,'' Dr. Al Ahbabi, who is also the spokesperson for the EHC, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

A total of 1,013 laboratory tests had been conducted - 860 on the UAE guests and 153 for the medical teams and workers at the EHC, he said.

The 16 highly-trained medical teams and communicable disease experts at the EHC had made significant efforts to provide round-the-clock medical care to the evacuees during the quarantine period, setting a shining model for the national humanitarian work, dedication and giving, he added. On-site medical teams are conducting all necessary tests and health care procedures to ensure the overall well-being of the individuals.

The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted while ensuring their privacy and dignity. Entertainment facilities - both indoor and outdoor - are provided for evacuees. Medicines, food and produce, and other essential items will also be provided.

Two special fully-serviced and manned preventative health centres - one for males and another for females - were established as per quarantine guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the World Health Organisation recommendations to take care of the individuals under a 14-day quarantine.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, representative of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, assured families of the evacuees that they were receiving world-class healthcare as guests of the UAE.

