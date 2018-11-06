UAE Cabinet approves new date for Mawlid Al Nabi holiday

By Wam

The UAE Cabinet confirmed that Sunday, 18th November, will be a public holiday for ministries and federal authorities, instead of Tuesday, 20th November, to mark the anniversary of Mawlid Al Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH.

Work will resume on Monday, 19th November.

The UAE Cabinet extended its greetings on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.