UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Bandar bin Khalid

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.