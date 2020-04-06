World of work changing rapidly; dedication at home, workplace and everywhere has to continue: Mohammed bin Rashid

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE is forging ahead with the implementation of all planned national projects and valued added initiatives aimed at ensuring decided life for all Emiratis and residents alike.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the statement while chairing a virtual meeting of the UAE Cabinet this morning. "We are proud of the flexibility and readiness shown by the UAE Government in dealing with the current developments. Our services are continuing around the clock," His Highness said.

"Today, and every day, we are learning new things. We will continue to improve our services and develop our tools to serve our people. The real value of government work is what we add to the country and to the life of our citizens and residents. During the current circumstances, we want to reach out to our people in a more effective way to support them and facilitate the services provided for them," Sheikh Mohammed added.

"World of work is changing rapidly; dedication at home, workplace and everywhere has to continue. If we need to change the system of our government work, we will do so without hesitation," he added.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by a number of ministers on the government’s latest efforts to bring COVID-19 under control Addressing the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted the measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to communicate with UAE citizens outside the country and ensure their safe return.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also talked about the conditions of the UAE diplomatic and consular corps in several countries, in light of the global efforts being made to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, spoke about the latest developments in the country’s health sector, and the efforts made to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"The ministry, in cooperation with its partners, is working to harness all available capacities and energies to face current challenges," he said, stressing that the UAE is able to deal with the repercussions of pandemic, thanks to the support of the country’s leadership and the concerted efforts of government and health agencies.

"We are working as one team, and our work to counter all menacing challenges threatening people's wellbeing has no room for complacency," he added.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, also reviewed the Ministry's measures involving final exams, as well as its hitherto evaluation of the distance education system, including the use of modern technology, to ensure teachers perform their duties in the best possible way.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, told the Cabinet that the stimulus packages provided so far at a combined value of AED126.5 billion, would significantly contribute to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the economic sectors and ensure the sustainability of business and production.

Al Mansour added that the ministry's officials in charge of the National SME Programme are coordinating with federal and local stakeholders to identify and measure the ensuing impact on the entrepreneurial sector and come up with solutions to reduce business costs so they can deal with the challenges posed by the current crisis.

He further said that the committee, set up by the Cabinet to address the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the nation’s economy, is currently working on additional measures to mitigate the negative consequences on human resources and economic sector.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, reviewed the efforts being made by his ministry, in coordination with the industrial sector.

''The UAE has a promising industrial sector and we have the resources to sustain economic diversification,'' said Al Mazrouei, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the National Industrial Coordination Council to regularly assess the current local production levels, so as to ensure local markets continue to have sufficient stocks of all essential products.

The minister explained that over 500 F&B plants registered with the ministry are currently operating to meet the local market demand as well as export to foreign markets.

He added that 70 national plants would supply the medical sector with all necessary equipment, medicine, solutions and medical gases, such as oxygen.

Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, said that all visitors and residents of the UAE will continue to be provided with the necessary support to mitigate the impact of the precautionary measures taken at the international level, especially with regards to suspending air traffic.

He reviewed the repercussions of halting the issuance of visas and stressed that the ICA'a commitment towards providing best levels of services to all stakeholders.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, the Cabinet approved a number of resolutions and initiatives within the framework of the national precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19, and directed that residents should be exempted from fines ensuing from the current situation, with IDs to be renewed without fines until the end of this year.

The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Energy and Industry to coordinate with a number of local factories to support the health sector and provide it with necessary health supplies.

Regarding the legislative aspect, the Cabinet approved a number of resolutions and legislations, including a federal law related to fundraising, which aims to unify efforts between the federal and local authorities and coordinate between them regarding fundraising.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of a federal law on mental health, which has been updated to keep pace with developments in the field and modern concepts, so that it takes into account a patient's mental rights and requirements, to provide the appropriate health service according to his/her needs and circumstances. It also emphasised the need for such services, to be in accordance with the best health standards that apply to medical practitioners or health facilities that provide these services, as well as other bodies that deal with such patients.

With regard to legislative matters, the Cabinet approved the implementation regulations of the Federal Law on Private Health Facilities. It also approved the issuance of a resolution on the implementation regulations of the Federal Law, which regulates the use of information technology and communications in the healthcare sector.

The Cabinet also approved and ratified several international agreements, including the UAE's admission to the following: The Budapest Treaty on the International Recognition of the Deposit of Microorganisms, the Protocol of 1996 to amend the Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims, 1976 (LLMC Protocol), and the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (BUNKER 2001).

