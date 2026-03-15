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Fazaa, in cooperation with the Ministry of Family, has launched a community initiative offering free Fazaa discount memberships to resident families in the UAE, in conjunction with the “Year of the Family 2026.”

The initiative reflects the UAE government’s vision of resident families as an integral part of society and a partner in the country’s development and prosperity. It also aligns with the state’s broader efforts to strengthen social cohesion, support family stability and enhance quality of life.

Under the initiative, eligible resident families will gain access to a wide range of services and discounts covering key aspects of daily life. These include offers at more than 34,000 retail outlets inside and outside the UAE, discounts on over 28,000 food and consumer products through Fazaa stores, and reduced rates on stays and travel packages at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide through the “Fazaa Places” service.

The membership also provides discounts of up to 70% on tickets and entertainment activities through the Fazaa app, in addition to exclusive offers on selected products and services.

Fazaa said registration has been activated through its official website, allowing resident families to apply for and activate their memberships online. A support team has also been assigned through the call centre to handle inquiries and assist with the activation of digital cards.

To qualify, a family must include at least one son or daughter. The membership will remain valid throughout the “Year of the Family 2026” and will expire at the end of the year.

Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, said resident families contribute through their efforts and cultural diversity to enriching UAE society and reinforcing its open civilisational identity.

She said the UAE believes that social wellbeing begins with the wellbeing of every family living in the country, adding that family stability and happiness remain central to the state’s vision of improving quality of life and building a more prosperous and cohesive society.

Tahlak added that such initiatives continue the humanitarian approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founded on valuing people’s contributions and promoting dignity and coexistence among all those living in the UAE.

She also described the “Year of the Family 2026” as a national milestone aimed at reinforcing the role of the family in society and promoting the values of solidarity and cooperation, noting that such initiatives help support the stability of resident families and encourage their active participation in the community.

Ahmed Mohammed Buharoun, Director-General of Fazaa, said the initiative forms part of national efforts to provide an integrated living environment that enhances the wellbeing of resident families and supports their stability.

He added that Fazaa, through the initiative, is making available a broad package of offers and services across shopping, travel and entertainment to help meet families’ daily needs and provide options that support their quality of life.

Buharoun said the initiative also reflects the UAE community’s appreciation of the role resident families play and their contributions across various fields of development, while reinforcing a sense of participation and belonging among families living in the country.