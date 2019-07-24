Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jakarta, holds talks with Indonesian President

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has arrived in Jakarta, marking his state visit to the Republic of Indonesia.

Upon the arrival at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arriving with his entourage at the Bogor Palace where the national anthems of the two countries were played as the Artillery fired 21 rounds in salute of His Highness, who then inspected a Guard of Honour.

Sheikh Mohamed then shook hands with Indonesian ministers and senior officials. Also, the Indonesian President shook hands with the delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo held official talks at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, on ways to further enhance the friendly and cooperation relations between the UAE and Indonesia, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting touched on cooperation between the two countries in the investment, economic, cultural, developmental and agricultural fields, in addition to many vital aspects that are of interest to both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the Indonesian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for further progress, stability and prosperity to the Republic of Indonesia.

"The visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the friendly Republic of Indonesia in 1990 underscored the great importance the UAE leadership attaches to the UAE-Indonesian relations. These relations have witnessed growth and progress in various fields, and there is an Emirati vision for further developing these relations during the next stage," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, has great interest in strengthening relations and partnerships with the Republic of Indonesia in many important and vital areas, especially in the fields of oil, gas, renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, investment and others. The economic relations between the two countries have a lot of opportunities and elements of development and prosperity, which is important to invest in, in the future, to further strengthen development links," Sheikh Mohamed added.

For his part, the Indonesian President welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his country. He expressed confidence that the visit strongly supports the outstanding relations between the two countries and promotes cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Indonesia.

The Indonesian president also stressed his country's keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE.

He called on the UAE investors to take advantage of existing investment opportunities in Indonesia, stressing the strong political will of his government to encourage investment.

The two sides highlighted the importance of consolidating and spreading the values of tolerance, cooperation and co-existence between the peoples of the world to enjoy security, stability and progress.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo stressed the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to achieve peace and security in the region and the world.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Mohammed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and several other senior officials.