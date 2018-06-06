Sheikh Hamdan performs Umrah along with a number of ‘unknown soldiers’

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Tuesday performed Umrah in Makkah.

His Highness was accompanied by a number of ‘unknown soldiers’ from various government entities in Dubai. The ‘unknown soldiers’ were given the opportunity to perform Umrah along with HH Sheikh Hamdan as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment.

Tuesday morning, Sheikh Hamdan arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE and all Arab and Islamic nations.

The ‘unknown soldiers’ who accompanied His Highness thanked him for the opportunity to perform Umrah along with him.

