UAE President grants prisoners new opportunity to return to society: UAE Attorney-General

By Wam

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, said that the order of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to release several prisoners and pay their fines to mark Eid Al Adha, as well as granting those released a new opportunity to return to society as good members, who abide by the country’s laws and aim for a better future, represents his generosity.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s decision will also ingrain the values of integrity and righteousness within those released, who can attain a dignified life for themselves, their families and their parents, as well as make them all happy, he added while urging other convicts to be on good behaviour, to receive such a generous pardon in the future.

Dr. Al Shamsi called on those released to have sincere intentions of maintaining righteousness and contributing to the development of the community, which will benefit themselves and their families.

He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes while praying to All Almighty to bless Their Highnesses with goodness, happiness and health, and wishing goodness and blessings to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic world.