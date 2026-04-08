Greece to ban social media for under-15s from 2027

Technology

Prime Minister cited rising anxiety, sleep problems and ⁠the addictive design of online platforms major concerns

Slovenia, Britain, Austria and Spain have also said they are working on similar bans after Australia became the first country in the world to block access to children under 16 last year.

‌Greece will ban access to social media for children under the age of 15 from January 1, 2027, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, citing rising anxiety, sleep problems and ⁠the addictive design of online platforms.

In a video message addressed to young people, Mitsotakis said children spending long hours in front of screens ‌do not allow their minds to rest and face growing pressure from constant comparison and online ‌comments.

The Greek prime minister said he ‌had spoken with many parents who reported that ‌their children do ‌not sleep well, become anxious easily and spend long hours on their phones.

An ‌opinion poll by ALCO published in February ⁠showed about 80% of those surveyed approved of a ban. The Greek government has already outlawed mobile ⁠phones in ⁠schools and set up parental control platforms to limit teenagers' screen time.

"Greece will be among the ⁠first countries to take such an initiative," Mitsotakis said. "I am certain, however, that it will not be the last. Our goal is to push the European Union in this direction ‌as well."

Slovenia, Britain, Austria and Spain have also said they are working on similar bans after Australia became the first country in the world to block access to children under 16 last year.