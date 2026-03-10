HOW CHINA FORTIFIED ITS ECONOMY AGAINST MIDDLE EAST ENERGY "...

News

Emirates 24/7 — The violent disruptions currently roiling the global energy market due to the conflict in the Middle East were not unexpected for policymakers in Beijing; rather, they represented a "moment of truth" for a contingency scenario China has prepared for over years.

As the world watches the trajectory of the conflict, President Xi Jinping appears to be reaping the rewards of a "comprehensive hedging" strategy designed to reduce the Chinese economy's reliance on vulnerable oil supplies.

This resilience is being tested as the Iranian war becomes a primary trial for Xi Jinping’s efforts to insulate the domestic front against what Beijing characterizes as "recklessness" in U.S. policies.

Despite attempts to paralyze shipping in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for Asian markets—China maintains a noticeable stability, having successfully reduced its dependence on this passage compared to regional rivals.

President Xi Jinping has long viewed energy security as an existential issue, basing his vision on three strategic pillars often referred to as "Xi’s Triad."

The first pillar in Xi Jinping’s strategy is rapid electrification, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles to undermine the dominance of gasoline.

The second focuses on maximizing domestic production through intensified exploration and extraction within Chinese borders as directed by Xi.

Finally, the third pillar involves activating the Russian axis by deepening a strategic energy partnership with Moscow as a primary alternative to Middle Eastern volatility.

Behind the scenes of this preparedness, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China has accumulated massive strategic petroleum reserves, estimated to exceed 1.2 billion barrels.

Recent customs data highlights this stockpiling trend, providing Beijing with a strategic buffer against sudden shocks that Xi had anticipated.

However, this fortification does not imply that Xi’s administration is entirely immune to the conflict's fallout.

The high regional dependence on Gulf oil means that any prolonged disruption will remain a significant pressure point for global supply chains and prices.

While Brent crude fluctuates between $90 and $120, Xi Jinping has maintained a calculated silence regarding the potential release of Chinese reserves to stabilize the market.

This energy ambition is part of a broader "self-reliance" doctrine pursued by Xi, extending from advanced robotics to food security.

On the diplomatic front, Xi Jinping finds himself navigating a delicate balance between supporting Tehran and avoiding further escalation.

Concurrently, Xi sees Russia as a potential beneficiary, as the war may accelerate the construction of the "Power of Siberia 2" pipeline.

Ultimately, the lesson Xi Jinping draws from this crisis transcends the Middle East; the Iranian war serves as a chapter in a larger struggle for global energy security.

The conflict has not broken Chinese will; instead, it has reinforced Xi’s resolve toward total energy independence and "self-sufficiency" as the definitive title of the coming phase.