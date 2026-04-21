Iran, Israel expansionist projects fuel regional tension, says Arab League Chief

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Aboul Gheit emphasised that the region suffers from these two dangerous projects of hegemony and expansion

Cairo: Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, stated that Iran and Israel pursue projects of regional hegemony that constitute primary causes of instability.

He noted that the Arab region has faced two major threats in its contemporary history: the first from Israel since its occupation of Palestine 78 years ago, followed by policies of expansion and annexation; the second from Iran since 1979 through interference in the internal affairs of Arab states, particularly in the Gulf.

During a seminar at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Aboul Gheit emphasised that the region suffers from these two dangerous projects of hegemony and expansion.

He stated that regional interactions will not move beyond zero-sum games or the constant readiness for confrontation until these risks are acknowledged and actions are taken to end the drive for dominance.

In contrast, he highlighted that Gulf states have provided a different model based on achieving prosperity and openness, demonstrating resilience and cohesion in the face of Iranian aggression.

The Secretary-General confirmed that both Iran and Israel focus on acquiring nuclear weapons to support their respective agendas. He explained that silence regarding Israel's nuclear arsenal remains a major cause of tension.

Furthermore, he warned that the levels of uranium enrichment sought by Iran confirm its intention to possess nuclear weapons. This trend could prompt other powers in the Middle East to seek similar capabilities.

He added that Israel's lack of a peace project and its rejection of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative remain primary drivers of continued friction in the region.