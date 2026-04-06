Israel says it attacked South Pars plant as Trump amps up threats against Iran

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US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that Israel attacked the South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh in Iran. He made the announcement after Iran said the facility had been attacked.

Also, the head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, was killed, according to Iranian state media. Israel claimed the killing Monday.

Meanwhile, Israel and the United States carried out a wave of attacks on Iran on Monday. Iran responded with missile fire on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors.

And U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz loomed. Trump gave Tehran a deadline that expires Monday night Washington time, saying if no deal was reached to reopen the strait, the U.S. would hit Iran's power plants and other infrastructure targets and set the country "back to the stone ages." Following Trump's expletive-laced threat on Easter Sunday, Iran's parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf called the threats of targeting Iran's infrastructure "reckless."