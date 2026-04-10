Kuwait engaged 7 drones in last 24 hours

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Latest Iranian attacks targeted a number of facilities belonging to Kuwait National Guard

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that Kuwait's air defence systems have detected and engaged seven drones in the last 24 hours.

In his 39th media briefing conducted at the Government Communication Centre, Ministry of Defence Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively intercepted the hostile targets within the designated operational zones.

The Iranian attacks targeted a number of facilities belonging to Kuwait National Guard, which resulted in the injury of some of its personnel, he said as quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The injured are in a stable condition, yet major material damage was reported, noted Al-Atwan, adding that the army bomb disposal squad also dealt with 14 reports in the last 24 hours.