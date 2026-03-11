LIBERIAN PRESIDENT AFFIRMS SOLIDARITY WITH THE UAE DURING PHONE CALL WITH UAE PRESIDENT

News

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, during which they discussed the serious military developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, President Boakai condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of the sovereignty of these countries, international law and the UN Charter. He also affirmed Liberia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Boakai for Liberia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and called for dialogue and diplomatic means to address regional issues and prevent a widening of the conflict, which would threaten regional security and stability.