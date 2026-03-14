MoFA, NCEMA evacuate around 6,000 UAE Nationals, ensure their safe return home

News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the successful implementation of approved evacuation plans for UAE nationals present in several countries.

Approximately 6,000 citizens and their companions were safely returned to the UAE through various land and air entry points, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the country.

These operations were carried out as part of the UAE’s integrated national response system, which is built on readiness, flexibility, and rapid response to emergency and crisis scenarios, ensuring developments are addressed with efficiency and professionalism.

MoFA and NCEMA noted that the high efficiency demonstrated during the evacuation and safe return of UAE nationals and their companions reflects the priority the UAE places on protecting and caring for its citizens wherever they may be.

This was achieved through rapid response, continuous monitoring, and close coordination with relevant authorities across the country, in addition to cooperation with the UAE’s diplomatic missions abroad, which played a key role in coordinating with local authorities in the countries where evacuation operations were conducted to facilitate the travel of UAE nationals who were unable to return to the UAE due to the ongoing regional developments.

Some flights also included residents stranded abroad who were unable to return to the UAE due to airspace closure, reflecting the UAE’s humanitarian approach in supporting and caring for all who live in the country as part of its social fabric.

In this context, MoFA renewed its call for UAE nationals abroad to register in the “Twajudi” service and to contact the dedicated emergency number for UAE nationals abroad (+971 80024) in cases of emergency or crisis. NCEMA also urged the public to continue adhering to guidance issued by the relevant authorities, rely on official sources of information, and avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

MoFA and NCEMA affirmed the continued readiness of national institutions to monitor regional developments and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents, within an integrated national system based on efficiency, coordination, and rapid response.